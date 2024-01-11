PREVIEW: Penguins Game 40 vs. Canucks

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Whatever gains the Pittsburgh Penguins have made in enhancing their 200-foot game over their recent surge could come in handy Thursday when the Vancouver Canucks visit PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins (20-15-4) will be facing the top scoring team in the NHL. The Canucks (27-11-3) average 3.9 goals a game, the most in the league, and are making a solid push to move to the top of the overall standings.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins are making a run to climb into a solid playoff spot but are still a bit on the outside in a crowded group of teams bunched around the playoff cutoff.

They are 9-3-1 in their past 13 games.

They have allowed 16 goals over their past seven games. That’s the kind of limited opposing offense they could use against Vancouver.

