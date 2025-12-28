PREVIEW: Penguins try and reset against rebuilding Blackhawks

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It has not been Sweet Home Chicago for the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-12-9), who have stumbled against the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks (14-17-6) over the last several years, including last April’s ugly 3-1 loss. Sunday, the Penguins will try to hit the reset button from a disastrous previous 10 games and the NHL’s holiday break when they face Chicago at the United Center.

The Penguins’ dichotomous effort against the Toronto Maple Leafs could not have been more encouraging or destructive on Tuesday in their final game before the four-day holiday break. They squashed the vaunted Toronto stars, but also lost 6-3 because of genuinely terrible mistakes that yielded breakaways and odd-man rushes, subjecting goalie Stuart Skinner to more glorious chances than he should see in a week.

The Penguins have just one win in their last 10 games (1-5-4) and are oddly third-worst in the Eastern Conference, but also just three points out of a playoff spot with a game in hand on most of the teams they are chasing.

