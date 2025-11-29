PREVIEW: Pitt ends regular-season with another high-stakes ACC matchup

No. 22 Pitt football is set for another high-stakes ACC matchup when it takes on No. 12 Miami in the regular-season finale at Acrisure Stadium.

The Panthers are riding a six-game win streak in ACC play, including a win last week at No. 16 Georgia Tech 42-28. The Panthers stormed out to a 28-0 lead on the road and received major plays down the stretch with a 100-yard pick-six from Braylan Lovelace and a 56-yard touchdown run from Ja’Kyrian Turner.

Pitt is 6-1 in the ACC, while Miami is 5-2 in conference play and 9-2 overall. A win for either team keeps them alive in the ACC title hunt. If the Panthers win and either SMU or Virginia loses, the Panthers will capture a spot in the ACC championship game.

