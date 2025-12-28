PREVIEW: Steelers looking to clinch AFC North against rival Browns

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch the AFC North on the field on Sunday, with either a win or a tie over the Cleveland Browns, and also stop a three-game skid against their oldest and closest rivals.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers -3.5, Steelers -185, over/under 34.5

AFC NORTH STANDINGS

Team Record Conf AFC North AFCN Head to Head Pittsburgh Steelers 9-6 7-3 3-1 W: CLE, CIN, at BAL

L: at CIN Baltimore Ravens 8-8 5-6 3-2 W: at CLE, CLE, at CIN

L: CIN, PIT Cincinnati Bengals 5-10 5-6 3-2 W: CLE, PIT, at BAL

L: at PIT, BAL Cleveland Browns 3-12 2-8 0-4 L: CIN, at BAL, at PIT, BAL

STEELERS-BROWNS SERIES

The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Browns, 82-64-1. The Steelers have dominated the rivalry since 1999, but the Browns have done better in recent years, particularly when playing in Cleveland. The Steelers have won just once (2021) in Cleveland since 2018.

