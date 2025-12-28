Local

PREVIEW: Steelers looking to clinch AFC North against rival Browns

By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com
Steelers Lions Football Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski/AP)
By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch the AFC North on the field on Sunday, with either a win or a tie over the Cleveland Browns, and also stop a three-game skid against their oldest and closest rivals.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers -3.5, Steelers -185, over/under 34.5

AFC NORTH STANDINGS

TeamRecordConfAFC NorthAFCN Head to Head
Pittsburgh Steelers9-67-33-1W: CLE, CIN, at BAL
L: at CIN
Baltimore Ravens8-85-63-2W: at CLE, CLE, at CIN
L: CIN, PIT
Cincinnati Bengals5-105-63-2W: CLE, PIT, at BAL
L: at PIT, BAL
Cleveland Browns3-122-80-4L: CIN, at BAL, at PIT, BAL

STEELERS-BROWNS SERIES

The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Browns, 82-64-1. The Steelers have dominated the rivalry since 1999, but the Browns have done better in recent years, particularly when playing in Cleveland. The Steelers have won just once (2021) in Cleveland since 2018.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read