PwC makes Pittsburgh leadership transition as Justin Kaufman takes on nationwide role

PwC, one of the “big four” accounting firms that has long been highly involved and visible in the region, will soon have a new Pittsburgh office managing partner.

Justin Kaufman, who has served in the role since 2019 and whose tenure saw PwC’s name come to the top of its downtown office at One Oxford Centre, is moving to a new, nationwide position, the exact title of which is yet to be announced. While he will remain based in Pittsburgh, he will be succeeded by Katie Mominee, a 20-year veteran at PwC who has spent the majority of her time at the firm here. The transition takes effect on June 1.

“After 7+ wonderful years, I’m thrilled to pass the torch to Katie as Pittsburgh office managing partner. She’s a great friend, an incredible colleague and brings unmatched energy and passion to everything she does — especially when it comes to Pittsburgh," Kaufman said in a prepared statement. “I’m stepping into an exciting new chapter in a broader nationwide role focused on PwC’s strategic alliances with major tech players, while continuing to proudly support our amazing local clients.”

