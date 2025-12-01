RAD Board approves $147.9M budget, with record $55.7M for parks and trails in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD) Board has approved a $147.9 million budget for 2026, allocating a record $55.7 million for parks and trails in Allegheny County.

This budget marks a 27% increase in funding for green spaces compared to the current year, reflecting a significant one-time boost in capital funding for the county’s parks and trails.

“Our region’s parks and trails are true green gems, and we are providing generous support so the stewards of these Regional Assets have the means to keep them in top shape,” RAD Board Chair Dusty Kirk said.

“RAD is for everyone, and our budget for next year proves it,” said Rich Hudic, RAD Executive Director.

In total, 107 organizations will receive operating grants from RAD in 2026, including new grantees such as the Alumni Theater Company, the Moonshot Museum and Texture Contemporary Ballet.

Significant capital grants have been allocated for various projects, including $9.5 million for repairs and upgrades in the nine Allegheny County Parks, $2.7 million for improvements in the City of Pittsburgh’s Regional Parks and $1.1 million for accessibility improvements at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

The RAD Board’s budget also includes $40 million for public libraries in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, continuing its role as the largest financial supporter of libraries in the region.

Other notable allocations include $750,000 each for the National Aviary, Riverlife and Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

An estimated $135 million in new sales tax revenue for 2026 will support RAD’s budget, while RAD’s interest earnings and strategic reserves will fill the balance, officials say.

