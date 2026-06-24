Renovations aim to increase hospitality at Pittsburgh shelter for families in crisis

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 got an inside look at renovations to a Salvation Army shelter in Pittsburgh that provides a safe haven for families in crisis.

The Family Caring Center along Broad Street in East Liberty has been under construction for the past year as part of “Renovation Hope.”

Marcus Jugenheimer, divisional commander of the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, noted the transformation of the shelter’s common areas.

"To make it feel more homey to those residents who are here, to be more welcoming. And there’s great new additions to the building to support both the parents and the children," Jugenheimer said.

The Family Caring Center provides a space for people experiencing homelessness. It has 18 individual rooms and 85 beds in apartment-style units for families.

The center also offers special care for kids and helps families build independence.

Renovations were supported by corporate sponsors, including Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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