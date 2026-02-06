‘Respect the parking chair,’ Sen. Fetterman says to panel of self-driving vehicle industry leaders

The iconic Pittsburgh parking chair tradition got a shoutout from Sen. John Fetterman on Wednesday.

Fetterman’s comment was directed at a panel of leaders in the self-driving vehicle industry, questioning how their products impact Pennsylvania workers and road safety.

Regarding Waymo’s decision to bring its robotaxi service to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Fetterman asked how the technology will account for each area’s unique terrain and cultural norms.

In particular, Fetterman inquired how the self-driving vehicles would respond to the revered Pittsburgh parking chair.

“I would strongly encourage Waymo to incorporate that, to respect the parking chair. When you see examples of people that don’t, it doesn’t really end very well for folks,” Fetterman said.

A former truck driver for UPS, Fetterman said he would be the “Teamsters’ voice” in the discussion around self-driving vehicles.

