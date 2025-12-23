Restrictions in place on southbound I-79 in Collier Township after bridge struck

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Restrictions are in place on southbound Interstate 79 in Collier Township, Allegheny County due to a bridge strike.

A right-hand lane and shoulder closure has been implemented approximately a half mile north of the Heidelberg/Collier (Exit 55) off-ramp.

PennDOT announced the restrictions are due to a bridge strike on the structure carrying southbound I-79 over Thoms Run Road. The closure is intended for emergency design and repair work and will remain in place indefinitely until further analyses are completed.

Additionally, Thoms Run Road will have single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers for inspection activities today, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This restriction is also expected to aid crews in assessing the structure involved in the bridge strike.

Drivers are advised to stay alert and navigate the areas with caution. PennDOT emphasizes that safety is a shared responsibility for all road users.

Details regarding the timeline for the emergency repair work will be provided in advance of the project commencement. Further updates about conditions and traffic changes are expected as the situation develops.

