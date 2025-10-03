Restrictions planned next week for southbound I-79 ramp from Route 910 in Franklin Park

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on the southbound Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 910 in Franklin Park Borough, scheduled for October 6-10, weather permitting.

The restrictions will reduce the on-ramp to a single lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to facilitate utility relocation work. Additionally, one of the two turning lanes from westbound Route 910 to the southbound I-79 on-ramp will be closed to accommodate the work.

The $46.5 million I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project aims to construct a new full offset single-point urban interchange (SPUI) at the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange. This project includes the construction of two new flyover structures over I-79 and improvements to existing infrastructure.

The project limits extend from approximately 1.5 miles north of the I-79/I-279 split to Mingo Road on I-79, and from Nicholson Road Drive to Brandt School Road/VIP on Route 910. Additional work includes traffic signal improvements, new highway lighting, minor ITS upgrades, drainage work, and updates to signing, pavement marking and guide rails.

During construction, three lanes of traffic in each direction are expected during peak travel times, with temporary ramps maintaining access for most of the project. Short-term lane and shoulder closures will also be utilized. The project is anticipated to continue through the 2027 construction season.

Drivers are advised to stay alert and drive cautiously through the construction zones.

