Retired Allegheny County Police K9 dies after battle with cancer

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A retired Allegheny County Police K9 has died.

The department said K9 Bentley died on Monday morning.

Bentley had been battling cancer for two years.

Police said the K9 worked with Patrol Officer Chris Miller at the Pittsburgh International Airport for four years.

Police said family and Officer Miller were at Bentley’s side when the K9 died peacefully at home.

“We’re grateful for Bentley’s service and dedication to our community,” the department said.

Bentley retired last year.

