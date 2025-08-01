Rodgers finding Metcalf during team drills, one-on-ones get intense at Steelers training camp

Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf continued building chemistry during Steelers training camp on Thursday.

Rodgers found Metcalf several times during team drills.

Metcalf himself made a couple of really athletic plays.

This was also one of the more physical practices so far - especially during one-on-one competition drills between receivers and defensive backs.

It led to a couple of scuffles - including a few punches thrown between Metcalf and new safety Chuck Clark.

Metcalf said after practice, heightened competition with this defense is only going to help.

“I mean, I like going against competitive people and they are a group of competitive people from the D-line to the linebackers to the DBs, like from the safeties to the corners. Everybody’s talking, everybody’s being physical at the point of the tag and that’s what I can appreciate going against these guys,” said Metcalf.

