Route 51, West End Circle ramps to close for fiber optic cable installation

PITTSBURGH — The ramps under the West End Circle will soon see overnight closures.

PennDOT officials say the northbound and southbound Route 51 (West Caron Street) ramps will close weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, weather permitting, and continuing through early September.

Officials say the ramps are being closed to crews with Vytal Group can install fiber optic cables.

The ramps allow traffic on Route 51 to bypass the West End Circle, near the West End Bridge.

Here’s how officials say traffic will be detoured:

Northbound Route 51

Continue past the closed ramp on northbound Route 51 into the West End Circle

Continue past the West End Bridge

Head straight onto northbound Route 51 toward McKees Rocks

End detour

Southbound Route 51

Continue past the closed ramp on southbound Route 51 into the West End Circle

Turn right onto Steuben Street

Turn left onto Short Street toward North 19/60 and East 376 Crafton/Downtown

Turn left onto South Main Street toward North 279/19 and East 376 West End Bridge/Downtown

Turn right onto southbound Route 51 toward South 837/East 376 Downtown/South Side

End detour

Officials noted PennDOT is not involved in the cable installation work. For more information, call 850-480-9275.

