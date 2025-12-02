Salt shed full in Westmoreland County community ahead of first significant snowfall of the season

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — New Kensington officials say the community is prepared for snow.

The city clerk tells Channel 11 that they have 13 street department workers and a full salt shed.

The budget was actually larger this year because of lighter snowfall last winter.

The clerk said the city is willing to spend money in order to keep everyone safe.

They said the police chief ultimately decides when to dispatch crews.

