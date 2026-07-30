Schneider Downs hits revenue milestone, ranks among 100 largest U.S. accounting firms

The biggest Pittsburgh-based accounting firm continued to post record net revenue, from $134 million to a new high of $137.18 million, but Schneider Downs still dipped from No. 55 to No. 60 among the nation’s biggest firms, according to industry trade publication Inside Public Accounting’s annual ranking, released on July 28. Financials were up across the boards, with several of the largest firms scoring megamergers as competition and consolidation intensified.

Schneider Downs remains the only accounting firm headquartered in the Pittsburgh metro to make the top 100.

The ranking, typically released in late July or early August, lists 500 firms who submit data through the annual IPA Practice Management Survey. Net income ranged from $35.69 billion, posted by No. 1 Deloitte, to $6.1 million, reported by Traphagen & Traphagen CPAs of Oradell, New Jersey, No. 500.

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