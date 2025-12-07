Missing man with dementia found safe, Shaler police say

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: The Shaler Township Police Department said the missing man has been found and is safe.

Shaler Township police are looking for a missing man with dementia.

The Shaler Township Police Department said William Cavanaugh went missing from a house in Glenshaw off of Kleber Road at around 6 p.m.

He was wearing a black and white flannel shirt, the same one he was wearing in the photo shared by police.

William Cavanaugh

Cavanaugh also goes by “Bill” or “Billy.”

People are asked to check their cameras and property for any signs of him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

