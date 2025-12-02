Shapiro administration visits Verona Child Care Center, touts new investment

VERONA, Pa. — The Shapiro administration says it’s doing more to recruit and retain child-care workers, as well as bring down childcare costs.

The governor visited the Riverview Children’s Center in Verona on Monday to tout an investment of $25 million toward a Child Care Staff Recruitment Program."

It will provide bonuses of around $450 annually to nearly $55,000 to licensed child-care providers.

“A budget, whether it’s a budget here at Riverview or the budget we put together at the state level. It isn’t just a series of numbers on a spreadsheet. It is a statement of our priorities, of what really matters to us. You matter to us,” Shapiro said.

Officials say the state’s child care industry has nearly 3,000 unfilled jobs that could help serve 25,000 more children.

