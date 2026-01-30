Sharpsburg working with small crews as their usual contractors remove snow in Pittsburgh

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Snow removal has been a challenge in Sharpsburg because many of the contractors the city uses are helping out the city of Pittsburgh.

“Guys got probably already 100 hours in this week. We’re a three man crew so we do what we can. It’s challenging,” said Sharpsburg DPW foreman Mark Marshall.

He’s talking about the borough’s current hurdles getting all of the snow off the streets in a timely manner.

A large part of what’s been difficult is getting enough contractors to help Sharpsburg’s DPW.

“Our bigger problem here is our local contractors are trying to help us. They have their own winter contracts so they’re out salting before they come here and then they’re working double time to help us out which we appreciate,” Marshall said.

After the City of Pittsburgh declared a state of emergency this week, the contractors Sharpsburg normally uses took the job with the city.

Sharpsburg Borough Councilman Roman Mason said, “We had a couple of contractors who originally wanted to come out and do the work but then the city needed more contractors and it’s a bigger job.”

The need for helping hands in Sharpsburg led Councilman Roman Mason to bundle up and help.

Mason said, “For the past 2-3 days we’ve been going street by street just trying to clear the snow off the streets completely and then stashing it. “

Neighbors are appreciative.

Mo Muhina of Sharpsburg said, “It builds a sense of community cause like me and my friend’s car was trapped up the hill and neighbors just came out and helped. Gave shovels or helped push the car.”

Sharpsburg was able to find a few contractors to help out on Thursday.

“Now that we have extra hands with independent contractors things have gone a lot more smoothly. We have about 50% of the town done now,” Mason added.

Marshall said, “We may not get it done today, but we won’t quit. We’ll make it happen.”

Saturday morning Sharpsburg is holding a community event to clear whatever snow is left. Anyone who wants to help can bring a shovel to Main Street starting at 9:30.

