Shots fired in Aliquippa neighborhood

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A major police presence was called to an Aliquippa neighborhood after shots were fired.
Crews were called to the Linmar Terrace housing complex around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
This is a developing story, and Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
Channel 11 was the only station at the scene. Our crews spotted at least four evidence markers on the ground.
One person was taken to a local hospital.
Neighbors said they heard a number of gunshots.
