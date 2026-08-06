Skenes unravels, Pirates drop 2nd straight game to Brewers

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes was good through three innings but unraveled in the fourth. His continued struggles resulted in a 4-2 loss for the Pirates against the Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 4th, 3-0 MIL: Paul Skenes (9-10) had retired 10 in a row before issuing a walk to Garrett Mitchell. After another walk to William Contreras, Christian Yelich ripped an RBI double to right to put the Brewers (71-43) ahead. Andrew Vaughn followed with a two-RBI broken-bat single to right past a drawn-in infield.

Bottom 6th, 4-0 MIL: William Contreras hit a solo home run to left-center off Lake Bachar, who was making his team debut.

Top 7th, 4-2 MIL: Endy Rodríguez homered for the second straight game. His two-run shot to left field off DL Hall brought the Pirates (57-59) within two.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group