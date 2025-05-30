Smoke billows from house in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are responding to a large house fire in Sheraden.
Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Sacramento Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.
Smoke can be seen billowing from the house.
A second alarm has been called for the fire.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group