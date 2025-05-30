Smoke billows from house in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are responding to a large house fire in Sheraden.

Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Sacramento Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the house.

A second alarm has been called for the fire.

