Local

Smoke billows from house in Sheraden

By WPXI.com News Staff
Smoke billows from house in Sheraden Emergency crews are responding to a large house fire in Sheraden. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are responding to a large house fire in Sheraden.

Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Sacramento Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the house.

A second alarm has been called for the fire.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.              

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                   

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read