What if helping a family this holiday season was as easy as ordering dinner or booking a ride-share? A new app is hoping to make giving that simple, and it was created by a local dad.

It’s called GIVIO.

Michael Arnold, a U.S. Air Force veteran from the South Hills, created the app as a way to give back. It connects families in need with people looking to give.

“I had the pleasure of having people step in and help us when we needed it,” Arnold said. “And I think that it’s about showing up for others. We need more kindness and love in the world.”

The app lets families share their story and what they need. Then gift-givers select who they want to help, whether that’s someone down the street from them or across the country.

Arnold says they already have 60 families looking for help this year.

“The stories we are receiving are everything from grandparents raising a child because the child’s parents passed away, and they’re really tight with money,” Arnold said. “All the way to people with severe health issues who have children under six that don’t have any money this year. Things are really expensive right now, and people are really struggling.”

Arnold says donations directly fulfill wish lists, and donors can either drop off the gifts themselves or get them shipped.

“The app itself doesn’t really lend for someone to take advantage of it,” Arnold said. “You have to share a wish list for a kid’s Christmas. There is a section you can add for families to have a request, such as a Christmas dinner, or we had someone say they don’t have anything to sit on, like a sofa. There are things in the app that prevent the whole taking advantage of what this platform was created to do.”

Arnold says he originally started it for Christmas, but it’s expanding into other moments that matter in a kid’s life like their birthday!

GIVIO is free in your app store or you can visit GIVIO’s website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group