Squandered chances, Cubs’ big inning sink Pirates 7-2

Despite not having his best stuff, rookie starter Jared Jones kept the Pittsburgh Pirates in the game with another quality start.

However, a four-run seventh inning for the Chicago Cubs ensured the Pirates (17-22) would not mount a comeback and Pittsburgh fell 7-2 at PNC Park on Friday night.

Hunter Stratton was tasked with the seventh inning and allowed four runs to score on four hits and a walk. Christopher Morel singled home the first run of the inning and was followed by an Ian Happ run-scoring double. Nick Madrigal then poked a two-run single to right field with two outs to put the Cubs up 7-2.

