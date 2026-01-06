S&T Bank targets Pittsburgh’s North Side for new branch

PITTSBURGH — S&T Bank wants to open a retail branch in Pittsburgh’s North Side, a neighborhood where it has operated a commercial office for almost a decade, as the community bank continues to expand its presence in the city.

The Pennsylvania Department of Banking & Securities accepted an application from S&T, according to the regulator’s website, that said the bank seeks to put a branch at 12 Federal Street.

S&T said it is “in the early stages” of planning and many details have yet to be worked out or finalized. But it was clear on why it wants a North Side branch.

“A new branch at 12 Federal Street would help to improve our market presence, strategic positioning and business development opportunities in the Pittsburgh metro area,” S&T said via email on Friday. “The addition of a branch strengthens our people-forward approach to banking and enables us to better serve the local community by offering convenient access to banking services, benefiting individuals and local businesses.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group