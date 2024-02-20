State officials providing in-person assistance for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications

PITTSBURGH — Over the next several weeks, representatives from Pennsylvania’s Department of Revenue will visit senior and community centers to help people file their Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program applications.
This assistance comes after Gov. Josh Shapiro expanded the program for the first time since 2006, so around 175,000 people are newly eligible for the rebate.
Representatives will also be able to help people file their personal income tax returns.
Staff will be available at the following locations in Western Pennsylvania in February. Additional dates and times will be announced at a later date. The scheduled events could change in the event of inclement weather. People are encouraged to call locations ahead of time to ensure availability and make an appointment.
Allegheny County
- Turtle Creek Center, 519 Penn Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145
- February 9, 16, and 23 | 10am to 2pm
- K Leroy Irvis Tower, 715 Mercer St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219
- February 29 | 10am to 2pm
- Eva P. Mitchell Apartments, 7113 Mary Peck Bond Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
- Feb. 8 and 15 | 10am to 2pm
- Steelworkers Towers, 2639 Perryville Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15214
- Feb. 5 and 6 | 10am to 2pm
- Twin Towers Apartments, 314 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Feb. 7 and 14 | 10am to 2pm
Butler County
- Chicora Senior Center, 117 W. Slippery Rock St., Chicora, PA 16025
- Feb. 21 | 11am to 3pm
- Slippery Rock Senior Center, 155 Branchton Rd., Slippery Rock, PA 16057
- Feb. 27 | 11am to 3pm
Lawrence County
- Challenges: Options in Aging, 2706 Mercer Rd., New Castle, PA 16105
- Feb. 28 | 10am to 2pm
Westmoreland County
- Herminie Center for Active Adults, 101 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15644
- Feb. 20 | 10am to 2pm
- Mount Pleasant Center for Active Adults, 424 Washington St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
- Feb. 12 and 26 | 10am to 2pm
- Valley Center for Active Adults, 135 Kalassay Dr., Ligonier, PA 15658
- Feb. 13 and 22 | 10am to 2pm
The Department of Revenue also offers assistance at its district offices from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group