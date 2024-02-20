State officials providing in-person assistance for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications

PITTSBURGH — Over the next several weeks, representatives from Pennsylvania’s Department of Revenue will visit senior and community centers to help people file their Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program applications.

This assistance comes after Gov. Josh Shapiro expanded the program for the first time since 2006, so around 175,000 people are newly eligible for the rebate.

Representatives will also be able to help people file their personal income tax returns.

Staff will be available at the following locations in Western Pennsylvania in February. Additional dates and times will be announced at a later date. The scheduled events could change in the event of inclement weather. People are encouraged to call locations ahead of time to ensure availability and make an appointment.

Allegheny County

Turtle Creek Center, 519 Penn Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145

February 9, 16, and 23 | 10am to 2pm

K Leroy Irvis Tower, 715 Mercer St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 29 | 10am to 2pm

Eva P. Mitchell Apartments, 7113 Mary Peck Bond Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Feb. 8 and 15 | 10am to 2pm

Steelworkers Towers, 2639 Perryville Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Feb. 5 and 6 | 10am to 2pm

Twin Towers Apartments, 314 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Feb. 7 and 14 | 10am to 2pm

Butler County

Chicora Senior Center, 117 W. Slippery Rock St., Chicora, PA 16025

Feb. 21 | 11am to 3pm

Slippery Rock Senior Center, 155 Branchton Rd., Slippery Rock, PA 16057

Feb. 27 | 11am to 3pm

Lawrence County

Challenges: Options in Aging, 2706 Mercer Rd., New Castle, PA 16105

Feb. 28 | 10am to 2pm

Westmoreland County

Herminie Center for Active Adults, 101 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15644

Feb. 20 | 10am to 2pm

Mount Pleasant Center for Active Adults, 424 Washington St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666

Feb. 12 and 26 | 10am to 2pm

Valley Center for Active Adults, 135 Kalassay Dr., Ligonier, PA 15658

Feb. 13 and 22 | 10am to 2pm

The Department of Revenue also offers assistance at its district offices from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment.

