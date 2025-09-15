State police ask for help identifying woman accused of stealing wallet in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators in Westmoreland County are asking for help identifying a woman accused ot stealing a wallet, then using the credit cards inside.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg say the theft happened around 2 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Giant Eagle on Route 30 in Hempfield Township.

The woman suspected of taking the wallet is also accused of spending over $2,000 on the victim’s credit cards. Investigators say the purchases were made at various stores around the Westmoreland Mall area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP by calling 724-832-3288. People can also contact the agency’s tip line at 1-800-472-8477 or submit information online.

