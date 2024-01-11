Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick “110%,” will play vs Bills

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said on Thursday he is playing for the team’s Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday and that he feels “110″ percent, less than a month after suffering a left knee injury.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury in the second quarter of the team’s 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 16.

Fitzpatrick returned to practice last week, and was listed as questionable ahead of the team’s regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens last Saturday, but Fitzpatrick said the club wanted to wait until he was fully healthy for him to return.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group