Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick “110%,” will play vs Bills

Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) runs off the field during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The Colts defeated the Steelers 30-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

PITTSBURGH —

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said on Thursday he is playing for the team’s Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday and that he feels “110″ percent, less than a month after suffering a left knee injury.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury in the second quarter of the team’s 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 16.

Fitzpatrick returned to practice last week, and was listed as questionable ahead of the team’s regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens last Saturday, but Fitzpatrick said the club wanted to wait until he was fully healthy for him to return.

