PITTSBURGH — It’s time to grab your Terrible Towels and cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Wild Card weekend!

The City of Pittsburgh will hold a pep rally on Friday ahead of the playoff game against the Bills.

The rally will be held at the City-County Building Portico at 414 Grant Street at noon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group