Steelers sign Derrick Harmon to rookie deal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon have officially agreed to terms on a rookie contract, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The four-year contract is worth $17.97 million.

The Steelers selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Harmon wreaked havoc in opposing backfields for the Ducks, breaking onto the scene by leading the nation in quarterback pressures from the defensive tackle position with 55 in 2024—11 more than the next closest player, who had 44.

Harmon’s pure disruptiveness and versatility as both a run-stopper and pass-rusher are what separate him. He has a twitchy get-off and first step that allows him to quickly engage blockers, as well as the strength and length to shed them. His arsenal includes a variety of finesse and power moves, and he can line up in multiple techniques across the defensive line at a high level.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group