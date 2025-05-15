Strong storms overnight could bring damaging winds, hail and isolated tornado

PITTSBURGH — All eyes are on tonight as we watch thunderstorms moving out of the Midwest.

Aside from an isolated shower, the daylight hours today should be dry with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. You’ll notice the humidity levels creep up too as highs push into the low 80s.

While the exact storm “mode” is still a bit uncertain (could be a single line, complex, or several individual cells), the highest chance for strong storms will come late tonight/early Friday morning from 3-7 a.m. The primary risk will be damaging winds and hail, although heavy rain could be a problem too. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but at the moment, that risk is very low.

The risk for severe storms remains in play tonight.



Main timing is 3-7a with higher confidence from Pittsburgh points north and west.



Still some questions with respect to storm coverage and storm mode (line/cluster/single cells etc), but damaging winds & hail primary threats. pic.twitter.com/Zin0hQR2Dw — Adis Juklo (@ajukloWPXI) May 15, 2025

Most of the day Friday will be quiet with just isolated t-storms possible during the afternoon. We’ll have to watch for more scattered strong storms late Friday night, but most of the weekend should be dry. Things will be trending less humid and cooler, especially by Sunday.

