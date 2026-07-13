Suffering, innovation for businesses along Parkway East detour

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Tracie Wright sat in her thrift store on East 8th Avenue with the lights off, waiting for someone to come in and check out her wares.

Mondays are slow for businesses overall. This Monday was especially so.

“You can’t let the customer dictate what you’re going to do with your business,” Wright said.

Wright expected Made U Look Thrift Store to get a business boost from so many drivers passing by her door as they detoured around the shuttered portion of the Parkway East. However, Pittsburgh adjusted the lights to ease traffic flow, dashing Wright’s hopes.

By noon Monday, just three people had come in, compared to the typical 10.

Wright said she would make up for the loss by turning to her side business, selling Italian Ice, to drivers at red lights.

She also hoped the road would settle into a new sense of normal before the 25-day window lapsed.

“You can’t give up because nobody came the first week or the first day,” she said. “Just tell yourself keep going, keep going.”

Up the road in Swissvale, two young entrepreneurs took the “keep going” mentality to another level.

Mareek Christian and Jaelen Thomas have sold water and other drinks along the side of the road for five years.

A neighbor recommended the McKeesport boys set up shop along the detour route. It turned out to be strong business advice.

The boys normally serve 100 customers when they operate. They expected to serve more than 250 on Monday.

“Somebody handed me $120,” Thomas said.

The two said they received a serving of criticism from some crabby drivers, but others passed on words of encouragement as they waited for their drinks – and for traffic to move.

“They said, ‘I like your hustle. Keep doing this. Stay in school,’” Christian said.

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