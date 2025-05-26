Sunshine, pleasant temperatures expected for Memorial Day; showers coming on Tuesday

Grab a hat and sunscreen and enjoy some time outdoors. — We’ll have fantastic weather for Memorial Day, with lots of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures. So, grab a hat and sunscreen and enjoy some time outdoors.

Rain showers return to the area on Tuesday, especially later in the day. Showers will evolve into steadier rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, with many areas seeing a half-inch to an inch of rain through the middle of the week.

