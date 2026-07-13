SWAT serves search warrant leading to meth, psilocybin mushrooms; 18-year-old facing charges

IRWIN, Pa. — A teenager from Irwin was arrested last week after law enforcement executed a search warrant, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms and other drugs, and a grow operation.

Zadyn Smith, 18, faces multiple charges, including drug possession and child endangerment.

The search warrant was served by Irwin Police and Westmoreland County SWAT at Smith’s home on Main Street. During the operation, authorities located a cooler containing a Psilocybin mushroom grow operation, vials of Psilocybin mushroom spores, crystal methamphetamine and other illicit substances.

Authorities said they also seized pipes, marijuana, crack pipes, THC cartridges, pills and drug paraphernalia from the home. The presence of the 16-year-old live-in girlfriend, who had direct access to the narcotics, resulted in the child endangerment charge.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. His bail has been set at $500,000.

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