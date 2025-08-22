The tank is finally full at the Bentley along the Parkway West as NAI Burns Scalo leases final space

The long office leasing stall exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic has ended for one highly visible building along the Parkway West.

NAI Burns Scalo has leased the last vacant space at 965 Green Tree Road, a property built by its predecessor Burns Scalo Real Estate starting 10 year ago that’s its headquarters and is called the Bentley.

Gus Scalo, an associate and brokerage advisor for NAI Burns Scalo, said the company has a committed lease with Konica Minolta, a printing technology firm, for 5,000 square feet in the building’s first floor, drawing the company from another office in nearby Green Tree.

