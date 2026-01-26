Traffic on Wehrum Road to be detoured for months for bridge replacement project

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic using a major road in East Wheatfield Township will soon be detoured for a bridge replacement project.

Starting on Feb. 3, Merlo, Inc. will close Route 2013 (Wehrum Road) where it meets Route 2012 (River Road). The closure is expected to last until July 23.

While the road is closed, drivers should take the following detour when traveling from the south side of the closure to the north side:

Traffic will use Route 2013 (Wehrum Road),

Head south to Route 22 (William Penn Highway),

Travel west on Route 22 (William Penn Highway) approximately two miles and take the exit to Route 403 (Cramer Pike).

Make a left off the ramp onto Route 403 (Cramer Pike) and head north for approximately six miles to the stop sign at Pagano’s Equipment Services store.

Make a right at the stop sign onto Route 2013 (Rexis/Wehrum Road)

Stay on this road for six miles and it will bring traffic to the northern side of the closure.

This closure and detour is so crews can complete a $3.93 million bridge replacement project for the structure carrying River Road over Mardis Run. The entire project is expected to wrap up in April 2027.

