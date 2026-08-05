Truck crashes through wall of Mercer County campground’s dining hall

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a building in a Mercer County campground Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Office of Shenango Township Fire Chief said crews were called to the National Church of God Campground just before noon.

According to a release from the campground, a vendor truck from Celebrations Unlimited “made contact with the exterior foyer wall of the dining hall” during a rental pick-up.

No one was injured in the crash.

Shenango fire officials shared photos of the aftermath, including the truck protruding through the wall, with debris scattered on the floor.

Crews from Hermitage Fire-Rescue helped stabilize the building, and Barris Towing removed the vehicle.

The campground says the crash is under investigation. They and the vendor company are now working to identify liability.

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