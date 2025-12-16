Tuesday starts bitterly cold, slowly becomes milder

PITTSUBRGH — Tuesday starts with bitterly cold temperatures but ends with highs climbing close to freezing as we begin an extended stretch of milder temperatures.

Highs on Wednesday will push into the low 40s with a bigger surge of warm air taking us into the low 50s on Thursday.

Rain will come with the warmer temperatures, though. Showers develop late Thursday afternoon and evening a period of steady rain before midnight.

Colder air rushes in behind the rain early Friday, ending as a mix of rain and snow.

