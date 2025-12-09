Two Pittsburgh companies crack top 100 of Newsweek’s Most Responsible ranking

The top 100 in Newsweek’s 2026 ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies includes two based in the Pittsburgh metro, while the full list of 600 has a total of 10 locals that span manufacturers, tech firms and financial institutions.

Howmet Aerospace placed highest among the southwestern Pennsylvania contingent at No. 93, with a score of 78.59. Howmet (NYSE:HWM) manufactures engines and parts for the aviation industry. It is Pittsburgh’s ninth-largest company by revenue, according to the List published by the Business Times.

Food giant Kraft Heinz, which dually lists Pittsburgh and Chicago as its headquarters, was No. 95 with a score of 79.55.

