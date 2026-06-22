United Way will invest $21M into human service agencies across Southwestern Pennsylvania

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania has announced investments of $21 million over the next three years to human services agencies across the region.

This funding initiative coincides with the launch of a public fundraising campaign to raise $40 million for a new endowment, established in honor of the organization’s 100th anniversary in 2027.

The $21 million investment, benefiting 138 programs run by 121 nonprofit agencies, will span Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Fayette and Westmoreland counties through fiscal year 2029. This allocation addresses a notable increase in funding requests to United Way, reflecting rising community needs.

The new endowment, named the Fund for Transformation and Resilience, aims to generate at least $2 million in additional annual investments.

Bobbi Watt Geer, Ph.D., President and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, emphasized the urgency of the funding.

“This $21 million investment is vital and needed now more than ever,” Geer said. She noted that funding requests to United Way increased by 30% since the last multi-year grant cycle in 2023, indicating “unprecedented needs our partner agencies are seeing in the community, often from people who have never sought help before.”

The $21 million in investments is divided into four main categories: meeting basic needs, moving to financial stability, building for success in school and life and capacity building to strengthen the nonprofit sector.

Geer explained the broader impact of the newly established endowment.

“This new endowment will make it possible for United Way to achieve three key goals: meeting increasing community needs, responding to unforeseen emergencies and investing in innovative projects that bring nonprofits together to meet challenges that no single organization can meet on its own,” Geer said.

So far, United Way has secured $20.5 million from foundations and corporations toward its $40 million endowment goal. The organization is now inviting the public to contribute to the remaining amount. These endowment funds are distinct from United Way’s ongoing annual fundraising efforts, which typically exceed $30 million.

As part of the public campaign launch, United Way also introduced Give Big United 100th anniversary. This online giving campaign is a collaboration with Pittsburgh Magazine and is supported by $70,000 in matching funds provided by Comcast.

United Way utilizes a multi-year grant funding process, which allows partner agencies to receive stable funding for three years without needing to reapply annually. This process is supported by unrestricted “greatest needs” donations and involves community leaders and volunteers in a comprehensive review.

In January and February 2026, United Way received a record 475 funding requests, which were subsequently narrowed down to 194 full proposals totaling $45.6 million. These proposals underwent review by United Way staff and community volunteers before receiving approval from the organization’s board of directors.

The organization’s funding process also involves inviting community experts and donors to participate in proposal reviews. This year, 180 individuals signed up to review proposals, leading United Way to halt further recruitment for reviewers. Dr. Marc Cordero, a United Way donor who assisted in evaluating grant proposals this year, highlighted the deep understanding gained from the process. He described seeing “the nuts and bolts” of how local nonprofits operate and the variety of services they provide. Cordero noted that this revealed not only the range of community needs but also the resourcefulness demonstrated by local nonprofits.

“Some of these organizations have been doing this for 35 years,” Cordero said. “You see the difference they’re making and you wonder what else they could do with even more resources.”

Key corporate and foundation contributors to United Way’s 100th anniversary fund include PPG and PPG Foundation, Dollar Bank Foundation, PJ Dick-Trumbull-Lindy Group, Koppers Inc. and Eaton Charitable Fund.

The Give Big United online campaign will run through June 30.

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