UPMC snags stalled development site near Children’s Hospital for $3.94M

PITTSBURGH — Michael Kratsas still remembers all the work and delays he faced in trying to get a hotel project off the ground on Penn Avenue near UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh only for the project to never go forward.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Kratsas, a consultant for KN Hospitality LLC, which received a zoning approval to build a 115-room Hampton Inn on a two-parcel lot of cleared older buildings in 2017.

Now nearing 10 years later, KN Hospitality’s plan is officially dead as the firm recently closed on selling the site to UPMC, whose Children’s Hospital complex is catty-corner across the intersection at Friendship Avenue.

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