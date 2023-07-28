Local

Vehicle crashes into house after brakes give out in Millvale

By WPXI.com News Staff

Vehicle crashes into house after brakes give out in Millvale A house in Millvale was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it.

MILLVALE. Pa. — A house in Millvale was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Stanton Avenue at 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

The man who owns the home said he was sitting on his back porch when he heard a loud crashing noise. He said he initially thought it was a tractor-trailer because of how loud the sound was. The sound was a vehicle smashing into his house.

The homeowners’ car was also badly damaged. He said it only had 20,000 miles on it.

The brakes of the vehicle that crashed into the house allegedly went out while it was moving down a hill.

There were no reported injuries.

