PITTSBURGH — A vehicle and a house were struck after shots were fired overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the shots were fire in the 500 block of North Homewood Avenue around 4 a.m.

No one was injured, but a house and a vehicle sustained damage.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw a vehicle that had its window shattered.

Vehicle, house struck after shots fired overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group