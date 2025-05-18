Vehicle pulled from Youghiogheny River in Westmoreland County

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A vehicle was pulled from the Youghiogheny River in West Newton on Sunday.

First responders were initially sent to search the river near the intersection of Lowber Road and Sutersville Road on Saturday evening.

Firefighters and boat crews returned on Sunday morning, eventually bringing a white KIA SUV, which had been fully submerged, to the shore.

A West Newton police officer told a Channel 11 crew on scene that there was no one in the SUV when it surfaced.

The investigation into how the SUV got into the river is ongoing.

