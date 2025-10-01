Vehicle smashes into gazebo in Bethel Park; person hospitalized

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle smashed into a gazebo in Bethel Park.
Emergency crews were called to South Park on Corrigan Drive at around midnight for reports of a vehicle into a structure.
An SUV had destroyed one of four pillars supporting a gazebo.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital.
Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Comapny said they used a specialized rescue trailer to stabilize the gazebo.
Allegheny County Police say the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.
