Vehicle stolen at gunpoint, involved in crash in Swissvale; 2 people facing charges

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint and then involved in a crash.

Information shared by the Allegheny County Police Department on Monday said Evan I. Jackson, 19, and Kiara Williams, 19, were identified as suspects in an incident that happened in Swissvale on June 6.

Police said that was when a man who was leaving work on the 7500 block of Dickson Street was approached by a man with a gun. The gunman robbed the victim and made him walk to the opposite side of the parking lot. The victim told police he then saw a woman enter the parking lot. She joined the robber and the two left in the victim’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was later found at a crash scene at the intersection of South Braddock Avenue and Roslyn Street. The two people inside the vehicle ran away.

On Monday, investigators said they traced the crime back to Jackson and Williams using evidence found at the crash scene.

Jackson is charged with robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license and persons not to possess a firearm.

Williams is charged with criminal conspiracy and accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property.

Channel 11 is working to obtain court paperwork to learn more about the evidence gathered and will share updates as they are made available.

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