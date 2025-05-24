Local

Volunteers join Scouts in placing flags at veterans’ graves in local cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

By WPXI.com News Staff

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Local Scouts are honoring those who gave their lives in service of our country.

The Scouts of America, along with community volunteers, placed United States flags on the graves of all the veterans at the Mount Lebanon Cemetery.

“We invite the whole community to come out every year to participate. We have just volunteers, neighbors, people from the community that come out to do this, so we enjoy doing it. It’s for our veterans,” said Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 284 Brian Peltz.

Organizers said they do this every Friday before Memorial Day.

In all, they placed more than 1,500 flags.              

Most Read