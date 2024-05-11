Volunteers raise more than 300 flags to honor veterans at a Westmoreland County cemetery

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — Around 100 volunteers helped raise flags at a Westmoreland County cemetery to honor veterans.

It’s the 30th year volunteers gathered at the West Newton Cemetery to raise the West Newton Avenue Flags.

“We started in 1994 with about half as many flags, but today we have 385 full-sized flags all in memory of a deceased veteran,” Stacey Federoff said.

The event is a generational affair, with everyone from Boy Scouts to men who are veterans themselves pitching in.

“We’re very proud to recognize the service of the people who come before us,” Federoff said.

The flags will stay up through the Memorial Day weekend.

