Washington County and Southpointe Chambers of Commerce to merge

Two of the region’s chambers of commerce are merging to become one.

According to an announcement from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, the chamber is merging with the Southpointe Chamber of Commerce to create “a unified collaboration of two significant chambers in the Greater Pittsburgh region.”

According to Don Hodor, executive director of the Southpointe Chamber, the move was a longtime in the making.

“This is a concept that has been developing since the inception of the chamber in 1994,” Hodor said in a statement. “This merger of both organizations will provide access to a wider range of resources for all chamber members. This unified effort will make the Washington County Chamber of Commerce the most effective networking organization in the region. We are 100 percent supportive of the transaction and can only see a positive ‘win-win’ for all involved, especially our members.”

