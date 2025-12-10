Westmoreland County Airport Authority executive director to retire

Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo will retire from his role at the end of April, marking more than 43 years at the authority and nearly two decades leading it.

Monzo, 70, will leave the full-time position that includes leading Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Rostraver Airport on April 30 and will likely stay on in a consultant’s role part-time to help with the transition. No successor has been named.

“This moment represents both the culmination of a long journey and the beginning of a new chapter in my life,” Monzo said in making the announcement during Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority board.

Monzo said after the meeting that his 70th birthday in October led him to realize it was the right time.

