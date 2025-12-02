Wilkinsburg School District cuts ribbon on newly renovated Kelly Primary School

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Wilkinsburg School District cut the ribbon on the newly upgraded Kelly Primary School.

The school was fully renovated with new classrooms, a sensory room, an updated library and a new playground.

The project also added office spaces and a new parking lot with a traffic pattern for safer student drop-offs and pick-ups.

Structurally, the decades-old building received a foundation-support wall, new HVAC, windows and flooring, electrical improvements and a new four-inch water line to support the sprinkler system.

A pipe burst inside the building in 2019 and caused damage in eight rooms.

Students are expected to be able to get in and out of school more safely because of a new traffic pattern and parking lot.

“Safe, healthy, and inspiring spaces like this one give students the foundation they need to succeed and I’m thrilled to see laughter, learning, and growth that will happen here,” said Superintendent Dr. Jocelyn Artinger.

Community members, families, and local leaders joined together to celebrate the milestone on Monday night.

The project was covered by Pennsylvania ESSER Funding and several grants.

